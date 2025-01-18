How much range do EVs really lose in freezing temps?

With an Arctic cold snap set to hit a large swath of the U.S. over the weekend and into next week, EV drivers in the States and other cold January climates might be stressing about battery range.

While improved battery technology is making this expectation more outdated, there's still some truth to the idea that cold winter weather degrades battery potential. Worries about cold temperatures slowing the battery's chemical reaction are based on reality, but the end result is not as extreme as the common narrative that "EVs can't handle the cold."

How much range does an EV lose in the cold?

Norway EV winter road testNorwegian Automobile Federation

As EV research and data group Recurrent explained in a data analysis report this week, the level of range degradation in cold weather depends on the vehicle and its factory equipment.

After analyzing data from 18,000 electric vehicles across 20 models, the research group found that, on average, EVs with a heat pump are 83% of their normal range in winter conditions. Without a heat pump, the average drops to 75%. Across all EVs analyzed, the average is 80% range.

"The tech has come a long way over the years," Andrew Garberson, head of growth & research at Recurrent, said in a phone call this week. Even in the past four years, Recurrent has seen improvements in winter range from most EVs.

The best winter performers are vehicles with a heat pump:

Tesla Model X - 89%

Tesla Model S (heat pump) - 88%

Audi e-tron - 87%

Tesla Model Y - 86%

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 85%

Hyundai Kona - 84%

The Tesla Model X has a standard range of 329 miles that drops to 292 miles with winter range loss.

The worst offenders on the list, with a range under 80% from normal in winter conditions, don't have heat pumps, except for two outliers from General Motors: the Chevrolet Equinox EV (74%) and the Cadillac Lyriq (72%). Recurrent is researching several possibilities for this discrepancy and will update the study when they reach a hypothesis.

Tesla Model 3 - 79%

Nissan Leaf - 78%

Tesla Model S (no heat pump) - 77%

Ford F-150 Lightning - 74%

Chevy Equinox EV - 74%

Cadillac Lyriq - 72%

Chevrolet Bolt EV - 69%

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 66%

Volkswagen ID. 4 - 63%

The worst performer, the VW ID. 4, has its range drop from 291 miles on the Pro S trim without the optional heat pump to a mere 183 miles.

Charging in the cold is getting better

Tesla Model Y JuniperTesla

As Garberson reminded us, EV drivers might notice a difference when they go out with a fully charged car in below-freezing temperatures, but it's "not something they are going to notice driving, commuting, and running errands." The average daily mileage is about 30 miles, so most EV drivers will only need a bit more charging than usual during a winter week.

Garberson also noted, "The cars have gotten smarter to help us be better about charging," referring to pre-conditioning, a system that prepares the battery to accept a charge more quickly. He offered the tip of putting in a charging station as a destination in the built-in navigation system so that (most) EVs know to prepare the vehicle for charging.

Michael Hoosein, a spokesperson for MNH Injury Lawyers, which also recently analyzed winter driving in electric vehicles, commented in an email about the analysis: "It is essential for EV owners to be fully aware of their vehicle’s limitations in winter, prepare for longer travel times, and ensure their vehicle is properly maintained to avoid accidents and ensure safer driving in harsh conditions."

Volkswagen ID.4 GTXVolkswagen

For first-time EV owners, there's a learning curve around winter range and charging, but at least there's very little "phantom draining" when parked in the cold/ It's important to remember that cold weather range loss is temporary, and when temperatures return to normal (Recurrent considers this to be between 68 degrees Fahrenheit to 74 degrees Fahrenheit), the expected range also returns to normal.

While it seems like winter will never end, Garberson pointed out that "Heat is way more impactful on a battery than cold."

Final thoughts

Assuming all EVs will underperform the minute snow starts falling is an inaccurate way to think about cold-weather driving with a plug-in vehicle. Anyone who tells you otherwise needs to read up on the real-world data.

Battery improvements have made EVs all-weather vehicles, especially in the past few years. Most drivers won't even notice any range loss just because of conditions below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but anyone keeping close track of their range capability should consider driving EVs that are proven to fare better in the winter.

