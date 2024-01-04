This Is How Much Vintage Porsche 911 You Get For $36,500 in 2024

Gullwing Motor Cars

The dream of the affordable Porsche 911 is dead. Whether you are looking for a 964 or a 997, the runaway popularity of all eras of Porsche's flagship has driven prices up beyond reason on just about everything. That makes a complete air-cooled example from a desirable year under $40,000 noteworthy, even if it is in what can optimistically be described as "pre-restoration condition."

This specific 1968 Porsche 911L, listed by Gullwing Motor Cars in New York City, is not currently running and shows some pretty serious signs of aging inside and out, but it is complete. The price is in line with similar cars sold in various states of disrepair, including one that did not come with an engine. It is a series of problems to chase, but it is still a 911, and the end result of solving all of those problems is presumably going to be a running and driving example of one of the best cars ever made.

Gullwing optimistically describes the 911 as "patiently awaiting a straightforward restoration." That is collector car market parlance for a project car, and maybe the most interesting project car a somewhat reasonable amount of money can buy. The era of sub-$10,000 air-cooled 911s floating around Craigslist in this condition is over, but ambitious enthusiasts can still get in the door on these cars without paying the $100,000 or more a completed restoration or high-quality original car commands. They just have to finish the car themselves.

At this point, a buyer with under $50,000 to spend is probably better off looking for a less desirable 911 or a late-Sixties sports car with a less devoted following. If you absolutely need a 911, the only other option left is to start on something like this and get to work.

