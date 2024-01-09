The Mullen Five RS Is the Latest 1000-HP Electric SUV

Mullen Automotive

Yet another electric car start-up is ready to challenge Tesla and Lucid in the performance EV Space. Mullen Automotive revealed its new sporty EV SUV at CES 2024 on Tuesday. Known as the Mullen Five RS, this electric crossover promises to bring over 1000 hp and a sub-2.0-second 0-60 mph sprint.

You’d be forgiven for not being familiar with Mullen Automotive, though it's hardly a new player in the EV space. The company was incorporated back in 2014 and comprises the pieces of Coda Motor Cars and Mullen Motors. Coda was once right alongside Tesla as one of only two certified EV companies in the U.S., while Mullen was responsible for the GT, which was the first electric supercar to go on sale back in 2007. More recently, Mullen Automotive took ownership of Bollinger Motors, with plans to build trucks under that branding. That’s all to say that the company clearly has some EV know-how under its belt, and even a little experience in the world of sporty machines.

The Five RS is a hotter variant of the brand’s Five SUV, which first made its debut at the 2021 L.A. Auto Show. The super EV is powered by a 100-kWh battery pack, which feeds a pair of electric motors to provide all-wheel drive and more than 1000 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque. A two-speed sequential transmission sits with either motor, which Mullen claims will help the SUV hit 60 mph in less than two seconds, while also being able to reach speeds over 200 mph. The Aston Martin DBX 707 is currently the fastest SUV in the world with a top speed of 193 mph, for reference. A set of either 21- or 22-inch wheels will cover carbon Brembo brakes at all four corners and will come wrapped in performance rubber. The automaker is targeting a range figure of 300 miles per charge.

While that performance is impressive on paper, we’ll have to wait and see just how it translates to a production model. That said, the design of the SUV is something we can already get behind. The design blends recognizable features from Lamborghini, McLaren, and BMW into a cohesive package, albeit one that might prove busy for some customers. The same can’t be said about the interior, which looks akin to those aforementioned luxury brands. The materials and layout look straight out of a supercar, with loads of Alcantara and carbon throughout. There’s even a Ferrari-esque passenger screen for your front seat occupants. Mullen hasn’t skimped on features either, with ventilated, heated and massaging seats as standard, as well as full CarPlay and Android Auto integration via the infotainment system.

Mullen still isn’t quite ready to share full details about this SUV with the world, but it has opened up the reservation books for the Five RS. Customers can place down a refundable $500 deposit to get in line now, with the automaker previously hinting at a 2024 production start. Whether or not this thing has the name recognition to go against Tesla, it’s always interesting to see what these Southern California companies have cooking.

