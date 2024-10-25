Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Mustang Splits In Half In Horror Crash

A Ford Mustang split in half after it crashed on a transition highway ramp in Phoenix, Arizona. The driver unfortunately was thrown from the mangled pony car, landing in some landscaping between the ramp and Interstate 10.

Watch a Dodge Ram disable pursuing cop cars.

It happened at about 5 am on October 20, says OnScene TV, with investigators trying to put together exactly what happened. From the sound of things, it sounds like police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, but speed might have been.

The unnamed driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was going from the South Mountain 202 onto Eastbound I-10 when he wrecked out. It’s believed he might have hit the barrier between the regular and HOV ramps, ripping his vehicle in half.

ADVERTISEMENT

We think it’s scary that a modern car could be so badly mangled by a road barrier like that. According to our understanding, the point on the barriers, which are located at gore points on highways and freeways, are more likely to cause serious injuries or even death than if a vehicle hits anywhere else on the barrier.

Some have called for a redesign of these types of road barriers, but we’re unaware of that catching on. In the meantime, we want readers to be away of the risk.

Transition ramps might be fun to speed along because they’re banked and you can test out the handling of your ride, but losing control on one usually doesn’t give you much room for error, often resulting in bad accidents. That’s even more the case when there’s a split with a barrier like in this scenario.

Remember to drive safe while enjoying your muscle car, because one split-second decision could end in tragedy.

Image via OnScene TV/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.