Mystery S550 Mustang Found Floating In Florida Canal

Usually when cars are found in bodies of water they’ve been hidden from view for months if not years, decay taking over just about everything. However, the recent discovery of an S550 Mustang in a Florida canal indicates the little pony was in the water for little time, even though the driver was long gone by the time authorities arrived.

The discovery was made in Palm Beach County on the morning of August 21 when someone called authorities about the car in the water. When first responders arrived at the canal, they found the Mustang floating upside down, both of its doors open.

According to a report from WPTV, a diver checked in the water around the Ford but didn’t find anyone or anything to indicate foul play was involved.

Now we’re not police detectives, but it seems pretty obvious either the driver and passenger(s) got out of the S550 Mustang either before it rolled into the canal or soon after, which is why the doors were both open.

As for the pony car being upside down in the water, it likely flipped as it drove into the canal.

The report does mention that people living in the area have complained about drivers doing donuts and such. It’s entirely possible someone was smoking the rear tires, lost control, flipped the Mustang into the water on its roof, then the driver and passenger got out and fled the scene quickly.

Even though the car has a tag that’s probably valid and police can check the VIN now that it’s been fished out of the drink, they might not catch whoever did this. Most likely the Ford was stolen, which was why the driver and everyone else got out of there in a hurry.

Image via WPTV News/YouTube

