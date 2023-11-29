Nearly 4,000 Auto Dealers Sign Letter to Urge President Biden to Tap Brakes on EV Mandate

Ford

A group of nearly 4,000 auto dealers known as "EV Voice of the Customer" have sent a letter to President Biden urging his administration to slow proposed regulations that would require that two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. be electric by 2032. The group claims this mandate is unrealistic given the waning EV demand.

In three weeks, 3,882 dealerships across all 50 states, representing most brands, have agreed to support the letter sent to Biden, according to the group's website. In the letter, the dealers stress that they believe customers are not interested in EVs.

"Currently, there are many excellent battery electric vehicles available for consumers to purchase," the letter says. "These vehicles are ideal for many people, and we believe their appeal will grow over time. The reality, however, is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. BEVs are stacking up on our lots."

The group recognizes that EVs are an ideal choice for many customers. However, they feel early adopters have already purchased their EVs, and now, "enthusiasm has stalled." Yet, because of the government regulations, the dealers are getting a larger influx of EVs which exceeds current demand.

According to the dealership group, there are several barriers that remain to be cleared before more customers are open to purchasing an EV. Some of these barriers include high purchase prices, charging station availability, and reduced range in extreme weather conditions or when towing.

“Many of these challenges can and will be addressed by our manufacturers, but many of these challenges are outside of their control," the letter says. "Reliable charging networks, electric grid stability, sourcing of materials, and many other issues need time to resolve. And finally, many people just want to make their own choice about what vehicle is right for them.”

The ask of Biden is that he relaxes the proposed regulations to allow for more time for technological barriers to be addressed. The dealers also say they feel more patience is needed to get American car buyers comfortable with the idea of purchasing an electric vehicle.

