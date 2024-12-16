Will the next-gen 2025 Dodge Charger EV be a hit or miss?

Dodge’s decision to dump the Charger and Challenger models from its lineup is one of the more controversial automotive moves of recent years. Adding charge, rather than fuel, to the fire is its replacement: the Challenger Daytona EV. So given all of the controversy surrounding its unveiling, can the electric Charger ever be a success?



The Charger Daytona EV is initially set to come in two flavors, a standard R/T model and a more powerful “Scat Pack” variant. In terms of looks, it’s pretty great on the inside and out. The outside looks like someone crossed the Charger with the Challenger and then updated it. The interior has an aggressive modern vibe to it too. Think “Knight Rider” meets “Blade Runner” meets “Vanishing Point.”

But looks aren’t everything. Based on what we know about the Charger EV so far, the state of the EV market, and how similar moves have gone down, can we already call the Charger EV a success? Or is it doomed from the start?

One standout feature of the Daytona concept wasn’t too well received

When the Daytona concept made its debut back in 2022, there was a fair bit of controversy surrounding the vehicle, with the “Fratzonic” exhaust proving to be one of the more controversial aspects. The Fratzonic is an electronic system designed to replicate the exhaust sound of an ICE Charger.

Since the initial unveiling, the Fratzonic system has had a lot of tuning and sounds a lot closer to the real thing. However, its artificiality may still put people off. The concept isn’t unique to Dodge as several companies have tried replicating engine sounds and feelings in their electric models. This includes Maserati, which strategically placed speakers around some models to replicate engine and exhaust sounds naturally, and Hyundai which replicates gear shifting on some of its EV models.

Similar electrification attempts have failed, while others seem to work

Muscle car fans are, for the most part, very particular people. They like tinkering, they like getting oil on their overalls, they like the smell of gas, and they like the sound of an actual V8. These hypothetical muscle car fans have this in common with Harley Davidson enthusiasts and pickup truck owners.



Harley’s attempt at an electric bike, dubbed “Livewire,” is a bit of a flop. It failed badly enough to be spun off into its own company in an attempt to put some distance between electric two-wheelers and traditional hogs.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV InteriorDodge

Electric pickups, on the other hand, seem to be doing okay. The Ford F-150 Lightning launched to so much hype and acclaim that customers struggled to get their hands on one for well over a year post-launch.

Although it accounts for a fraction of Ford’s pickup sales and customers prefer gas, the F-150 Lightning’s numbers still look good. The Silverado EV also seems to be doing well, Dodge’s own effort is on the way, and the Tesla Cybertruck exists in its own dimension. So time will tell if the electric muscle car is received in the same manner.

The Charger EV should have one big advantage

When it comes to performance, EVs have a bit of an advantage over many vehicles. The instantly available torque makes acceleration lightning quick. This may not be the case with the Charger EV though, at least initially.

The standard Daytona R/T EV will go from 0-60 in 4.7 seconds and post a 1/4 mile time of 13.1 seconds while the Daytona EV Scat Pack edition can push from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and cover a 1/4 mile in 11.5 seconds.

2025 Dodge Charger EVDodge

Despite using a combustion engine, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 would absolutely maul the Challenger EV on a drag strip, but that’s an extreme, rare, and expensive example.

If you want something more realistic, look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which will have the Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack on toast. Even the Kia EV6 GT will beat both models to 60 mph. That’s not looking at the likes of Tesla and Lucid either, which are so far ahead in performance terms that they should be in a different category.

It’s only fair to mention that Dodge almost certainly has more variants in the pipeline, and we will see a more powerful Charger EV soon after the initial two. First impressions are everything though, and the damage may be done by then.

The electric Dodge Charger may not please EV fans either

In an attempt to appeal to current muscle car aficionados, Dodge has decided to go for performance rather than efficiency with the Charger EV. This essentially means that the quick acceleration and respectable top speed come at the expense of things like range.



This may turn EV fans off somewhat. Often people switch to electric cars because of environmental reasons, so getting the most per KW/h of charge definitely concerns them. Range anxiety is also a very real thing, and while a range of 317 miles on the standard Charger R/T, and 260 on the more powerful “Scat Pack” model is fairly average, some people may be annoyed that a potential hundred miles or more of practical travel distance was sacrificed for a quarter-mile time they’re never going to test out.

2025 Dodge Charger EVDodge

There’s going to be another ICE Charger anyway

Despite Dodge famously discontinuing both the ICE Charger and the ICE Challenger, we haven’t seen the last of the gasoline-powered muscle cars. A Charger with a combustion engine will be released shortly after the Charger EV makes its debut. But it won’t have the kind of engine many enthusiasts are used to.

Instead of the traditional V8, new ICE Chargers will be fitted with an inline-six engine. While a modern inline-six can produce enough horsepower to make things feel right, and the other engine sensations are still there, the lack of a V8 might rub some traditionalists the wrong way. It will work to some extent, something that the number of four-cylinder Mustangs sold is a testament to, but the new options are unlikely to please everyone.

Final thoughts

I’ve often argued that manufacturers should stop seeing EVs as a straight swap for ICE vehicles and start seeing them as their own thing entirely. Yes, the performance is there, but it’s very different from the feeling you get from an old-school combustion-powered car. You’re also trying to sell the still-fledgling vehicle style to a demographic that may be set in its way.

2025 Dodge Charger EVDodge

The “Charger” has the most EV-ready name of any muscle car, but with electric hype dwindling, EV sales leveling out, a saturated market, companies making u-turns on electrification commitments, and a core audience that really just wants a throaty V8 under the hood - you have to have some doubts about the Dodge Charger EV’s chances of success. Mediocre performance adds another nail into the coffin and the fact it may also be offering the worst of both worlds to EV aficionados adds to the doubts.

I’ve been wrong before, and I’m prepared to be wrong again, but with the Charger Daytona EV’s launch getting closer things aren’t looking good at all.

