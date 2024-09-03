Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Nicolas Cage Allegedly Blacklisted by Ferrari Over Enzo Sale

Nicolas Cage, a Hollywood heavyweight, has reportedly found himself on Ferrari’s unofficial blacklist, a move that has surprised many fans and industry insiders alike. The reason for this alleged blacklisting stems from an incident that occurred during the actor’s financial downturn, when he was forced to liquidate his assets, including his prized Ferrari Enzo.

In the early 2000s, Cage was at the height of his career, amassing a fortune and a collection of luxury cars, including the coveted Ferrari Enzo. However, as his investments began to falter, Cage found himself in dire financial straits. To avoid bankruptcy, he began selling off his assets, including properties and his car collection, in a desperate bid to stay afloat.

The Ferrari Enzo, named after the company’s founder and limited to just 400 units, was one of the crown jewels of his collection. According to reports from FandomWire, Cage sold the hypercar for less than its market value in a bid to quickly raise cash. This move, however, did not sit well with Ferrari. The Italian automaker, known for its stringent control over who can purchase its limited-edition models, allegedly took issue with Cage’s decision, viewing it as detrimental to the brand’s exclusive image.

Ferrari’s disdain reportedly stems from their desire to maintain the Enzo’s status as a rare and highly valuable collector’s item. By selling it below market value, Cage inadvertently undermined this perception, potentially harming the car’s prestige. As a result, Ferrari is said to have blacklisted the actor, barring him from purchasing any new models through official dealerships.

If true, this incident highlights Ferrari’s notorious reputation for being selective about its clientele, particularly when it comes to its halo models. For Cage, the fallout from his financial woes has not only impacted his wealth but also his ability to own one of the world’s most exclusive cars.

