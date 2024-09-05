Nissan Exec Hints at Return of a Discontinued Sports Car

Nissan

The world of affordable sports cars isn't what it used to be. But it might not be entirely behind us, as yet another automaker has just hinted towards plans a new entry-level offering. The hype comes by way of a Nissan executive, who recently suggested that the brand is evaluating the potential return of an electrified version of the Silvia before the end of the decade.

The news comes by way of a report from the Australian publication Drive, which spoke with Ivan Espinosa, Nissan's vice president for global product strategy, during an event in Abu Dhabi. The executive noted that while the plan is still in its infancy, the automaker is evaluating the potential of adding a third sports car to the lineup alongside the Z and GT-R models.

Espinosa explained that development of such a vehicle would require a large investment, which is a major sticking point for the time being. That said, the executive clearly has an idea of what the model would look like.

“But I'm trying, as I said and I keep saying it in my brain, three sports cars in my line-up, a GT-R, a Z, and something else,” Espinosa told Drive. “And this something else in my brain is called the Silvia. Now, will we do it? I'm trying.”

The Silvia nameplate is one of the most famous in Nissan’s catalog, having first been introduced in the mid 1960s. Drifters and their fans helped propel the car to new levels of fame, owing largely to the S14- and S15-generation models. American fans likely know the car as the 240SX. Espinosa offered no word on whether or not that nameplate would return, or if the new Silvia would get a North American revival at all.

Of course, building a new sports car is a difficult endeavor in this market. Espinosa highlighted the challenges involved with the shrinking segment, but said he’d prefer to take on the project without the assistance of another automaker, the way Toyota has parterned up to build the GR 86 and Supra. Espinosa believes that a sports car is the type of prodict Nissan does well, but that the assets for an electrified car would need to be engineered from scratch. That’s not to say that such an undertaking is impossible, but Nissan isn’t exactly known for having a ton of extra cash laying around these days. That’s particularly relevent when considering entering a segment that doesn't rake in profits.

While we’d love to see the Silvia return, the car would face stiff competition. Mazda is currently working on the next-generation MX-5, while Honda has confirmed development of a new Prelude model; Toyota's GR 86 is likely to still be on sale by the time a new Silvia would arrive, and may even pack a hybrid engine. In fact, all three of those future products are reportedly slated to carry some form of electrification, which explains Nissan’s desire to follow suit. Let’s hope the brand’s financial situation allows for a bit of fun.



