Nissan merging with Honda went from possible to likely

It’s no secret that Nissan has been riding on the struggle bus for a while. The automaker has faced financial adversities since the 1990s, with Renault continually offering a lifeline that ended earlier this year when Renault lessened its controlling stake in the Japanese brand.

For some time, mystery loomed on who could be Nissan’s saving grace as its new anchor investor. Now we know the answer could lie with Honda.

The companies confirmed that merger talks are moving forward

Honda, Nissan, Mitsubishi execs at a press conference in December 2024Honda

Honda announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nissan, putting discussions of a merger in high gear. If both companies approve, they will become the third-largest automotive conglomerate in terms of sales volume.

"Today marks a pivotal moment as we begin discussions on business integration that has the potential to shape our future,” said Nissan Director, President, CEO, and Representative Executive Officer Makoto Uchida in a statement. “If realized, I believe that by uniting the strengths of both companies, we can deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide who appreciate our respective brands. Together, we can create a unique way for them to enjoy cars that neither company could achieve alone."

Indeed, the two companies have already taken steps to grow their joint partnership this year, including an MOU signed in March to develop electric vehicles and safety technology and another in August to strengthen their commitment to in-vehicle software.

Renault relinquishing control of Nissan further opens the door to a greater joint venture with Honda beyond simply sharing parts.

The merger timeline is relatively short

Nissan and Honda announcing EV partnership during joint press conference on March 15, 2024 in Tokyo, JapanTomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Now that the initial agreement has been signed, the next major hurdle is finding the definitive way forward. At the time of writing, Honda is only getting started.

“We are still at the stage of starting our review, and we have not decided on a business integration yet,” said Honda Director and Representative Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe. “But in order to find a direction for the possibility of business integration by the end of January 2025, we strive to be the one and only leading company that creates new mobility value through a chemical reaction that can only be driven through a synthesis of the two teams."

Once they find a common direction, Honda and Nissan will draw up a definitive agreement to merge, including a plan to transfer shares, by June 2025. If that goes through, they will seek to get plans approved by April 2026, with the merger happening later that year.

Mitsubishi is along for the ride

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV with chargerMitsubishi

Although the talks revolve mainly around Nissan and Honda, Mitsubishi is in the mix, too. Since purchasing a third of its shares in 2016, Nissan’s other major partnership remains steady, if not thriving.

Mitsubishi may hold an advantage when it comes to battery technology, as it offers a plug-in option in the bestselling Outlander, but not its Nissan Rogue corporate twin. The Outlander is also the brand darling as the company has shrunken its lineup in recent years, with the Mitsubishi Mirage as the latest model to bow out of the U.S. market.

It also has roots in its home market. Yamaha's arrival in the 2025 Outlander marks the first time the prestigious audio maker will offer an in-car sound system for North America.

Final thoughts

2025 Nissan MuranoNissan

Although discussions are just getting started, signing an MOU is a major step that can lead to mergers. A similar MOU spearheaded the talks that allowed Fiat and Peugeot to merge into Stellantis.

At the same time, Nissan is having a bit of a resurgence. The company has been launching brand new models back-to-back with the reborn Z, the 2025 Armada, and the 2025 Murano. If Nissan thrives, Mitsubishi will thrive, and Honda will be viewed as the hero that made it happen.

