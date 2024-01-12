Nissan’s Nismo Goes Electric With New Ariya Model

Nissan

With the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon officially underway, Nissan has just released its first electric vehicle with NISMO influence. Say hello to the Nissan Ariya Nismo.

The Ariya Nismo is based on the brand’s e-4ORCE model, which brings a second electric motor to the rear axle to provide all-wheel drive and more power. There are two trim levels planned for the EV, consisting of the Nismo B6 and Nismo B9. The B6 features the smaller 66-kWh battery pack, while the B9 receives a much larger 91-kWh unit. Of course, a stock powertrain won’t do for something Nismo branded, so both models also receive a slight power bump over “lesser” Ariyas. The B6 model comes with 362 hp and 413 lb-ft at its disposal, whereas the B9 steps up to 429 hp and 443 lb-ft. Those figures have not officially been homologated quite yet, so they might change slightly before the SUV’s sales debut.

This isn't the first time that an EV has worn the Nismo badging. The company revealed Leaf Nismo RC at the 2011 New York Auto Show, with the second-generation car arriving in 2018. These weren't series production or racing cars, but rather a testbed for the brand's EV hardware.

The Nismo team has also reworked the power delivery to improve acceleration and the sense of engagement. There’s a new Nismo driving mode, which specifically targets input responses. Additional chassis tuning should help when things get twisty. That power is put to the ground via a set of 20-inch wheels wrapped in a dedicated tire.

The interior also gets a bit of the Nismo treatment, complete with sporty branded seating and accents. The SUV will also provide occupants with a unique audio experience, as the Nismo model makes noises that are “evocative of Formula E racing.” Beyond that, Nissan isn’t ready to share details with the public. We do know that the SUV is targeting a spring launch for the Japanese market, but no word has come as to whether or not this new performance model will be coming to the States.

