Nissan shares fly as a new partner enters deal talks

Nissan Motor Co. is back in the market for a new partner after rejecting Honda’s proposed merger terms. As the automaker struggles with declining profits and job cuts, Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is reportedly renewing its interest in a potential deal.

Nissan’s stock price rose as much as 6% after news of Foxconn’s reentry came out. Nissan’s decision to walk away from Honda could reshape the Japanese auto industry and determine its future in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Related: Stellantis' future takes a wild turn after CEO exit

Why Nissan rejected Honda’s proposal

Nissan and Honda announced plans in December to merge under a single holding company, a move that would have created the world’s third-largest automaker, including Mitsubishi Motors. However, sources familiar with the negotiations said that Honda’s revised terms would have made Nissan a subsidiary rather than an equal partner, a condition Nissan’s board found unacceptable.

Nissan Motor CEO Makoto Uchida (L) speaks as Honda Motor CEO Toshihiro Mibe (R) listens during a joint press conference on March 15, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The breakdown of the merger talks has significant implications. Honda’s stock jumped more than 8% following reports that Nissan was backing out, while Nissan’s own shares fell by nearly 5%, reflecting market concerns about the company’s ability to survive without a strong partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Aston Martin's CEO has a bold plan to keep the V12 alive

Foxconn’s renewed interest

With Honda talks unraveling, Nissan is reportedly exploring other partnership options, and Foxconn may be back in the mix. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, was previously in discussions with Nissan about an investment or buyout but backed away in December. Now, with Nissan once again searching for a lifeline, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu has instructed former Nissan executive Jun Seki to reach out to Renault, Nissan’s largest shareholder, about a potential collaboration.

2025 Nissan FrontierNissan

Foxconn has been working to establish itself as a contract manufacturer for EVs, leveraging its experience producing electronics for companies like Apple and Sony. A deal with Nissan could help Foxconn strengthen its position in the EV industry while providing Nissan with much-needed financial stability and technology expertise.

Story continues

Related: Mitsubishi is speeding towards a financial cliff

A long road to stability for Nissan

The failed merger with Honda leaves Nissan in a vulnerable position. The company is already facing significant financial difficulties, reporting a staggering 94% drop in net income for the first half of the fiscal year. To cut costs, Nissan announced it would lay off 9,000 workers and reduce its manufacturing capacity by 20%.

The Nissan Motor Co. headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday, May 31, 2024. Bloomberg/Getty Images

In addition to financial struggles, Nissan has been losing market share in the U.S. and China, two of the world’s most competitive auto markets. Without a strong partner, Nissan risks falling further behind as the industry shifts toward EVs and autonomous vehicles. A new partner could help begin to turn the company around, but it has a long way to go.

Related: Ford’s EV losses hit billions in 2024, is the worst yet to come?

Final thoughts

While Nissan has not officially ruled out all collaboration with Honda, insiders suggest the company is moving in a different direction. With Foxconn’s renewed interest, Nissan could have an opportunity to pivot toward an EV-focused strategy. However, any potential deal would require approval from Renault, which holds a 36% stake in Nissan.

Nissan’s upcoming earnings report will shed more light on its financial position and potential strategic moves. Whether the company can secure a deal that helps it to begin turning things around remains an open question.

Related: Tesla is an AI company now