Ohio Weatherman Accused Of Beating Elderly Couple In Road Rage Fight

A minor fender bender in a restaurant parking lot turned explosive as the occupants from one vehicle beat an elderly man and woman unconscious in a road rage fight, landing both in the hospital. Since the incident in late June, family members claim there’s been no consequences, but now people in Cincinnati are hopping mad since video of the fight was shared online.

This is why you shouldn’t engage in road rage.

To be clear, WCPO Chief Metereologist Steve Raleigh hasn’t been charged for any crime and local news outlet City Beat reports he wasn’t present for the attack in The Boathouse parking lot. Some swear they can identify him in the video, but City Beat says his son, Carter Raleigh, was named as the other driver involved in the minor collision.

However, local attorney Eric Deters posted on X that Steve Raleigh is in fact shown in the video before stating, “Hope the family contacts me.” Steve Raleigh has since seemingly deleted all his social media accounts.

This all happened on June 22, leaving the daughter of the victims, Stacie Morrow-Stickrod, to take to Facebook back on July 10 to express frustration at the lack of criminal charges. She states in that post, “I feel like there has been so much time that has past with no arrest made and continuing to watch my mom struggle is hard to swallow.”

Her mother not only was knocked unconscious by her attackers, Morrow-Stickrod shared she suffered multiple cuts and bruises, a concussion, skull fracture, bleeding on the brain, a contusion on the back of her head that had to be stapled shut, plus a lens on her eye was detached.

Morrow-Stickrod also shared the only video she has of the incident, asking for others to share theirs since there “were lots of witnesses.”

As the New York Post reports, the minor crash was caused by Carther Raleigh failing to yield to traffic in the parking lot. He collided his grandfather’s Cadillac Escalade with the elderly couple’s Ford F-150. When the elderly man insisted on calling police, the other party didn’t like that. Morrow-Stickrod states her father “suspected they had been drinking” and that’s why the other people became violent.

We don’t care who you are or what your motivation is: beating an elderly man and woman over a fender bender or even a serious crash is just plain wrong.

Images via Stacie Morrow-Stickrod/Facebook