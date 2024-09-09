One-Owner 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition At Carlisle

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A one-owner 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition with 99,000 miles, 4-speed manual transmission, A/C, and removable T-tops.

Classic car enthusiasts are in for a treat as a rare, one-owner 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition is set to cross the auction block as Lot #491.1. With just 99,000 miles on the odometer, this all-original muscle car promises to capture the attention of collectors looking for both style and performance. This particular Trans Am is equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission and factory air conditioning, making it a unique and highly desirable find for anyone passionate about late-1970s American automotive design.

The 1979 Trans Am Special Edition is a standout model, revered for its bold design and powerful engine options. The car's T-top roof, a popular feature of the time, allows for open-air cruising, adding to its appeal. The black and gold color scheme, typically associated with the iconic "Smokey and the Bandit" Trans Ams, further enhances the car's cool factor, while the well-preserved condition makes this a must-see at auction.

The fact that this Trans Am has been owned by a single person since it rolled off the assembly line adds to its unique allure. Most importantly, the car has maintained its originality, from the drivetrain to the interior, which is a rarity in today’s collector market. The 4-speed manual transmission paired with the A/C option enhances both performance and comfort, making this muscle car as enjoyable to drive as it is to admire.

With its originality, documented mileage, and pristine condition, this 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition is expected to draw significant interest when it goes up for auction. For fans of classic American muscle cars, this is a chance to own a well-maintained piece of automotive history.

