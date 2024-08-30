One-Owner 2004 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet with 6-Speed Manual on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

With a six-speed manual transmission offers low mileage, luxurious features, and thrilling performance.

A pristine example of Porsche's engineering excellence, this 2004 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet has been owned by the same individual since new and has clocked just 17,000 miles. Finished in the sophisticated Seal Grey Metallic over a black leather interior, this 996 Turbo offers a blend of power, luxury, and exclusivity. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.6L flat-six engine, producing 415 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, driving all four wheels through a coveted six-speed manual transaxle.

This model is equipped with a range of premium features, including a power-operated black soft top, xenon headlights, 18″ Turbo Twist wheels, and a Bose sound system. The cabin boasts power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and automatic climate control, ensuring comfort and convenience during any drive. Despite minor cosmetic blemishes, such as scrapes on the lower front valance and curb rash on the rear-right wheel, the car presents beautifully.

The vehicle has been meticulously maintained, with service records detailing key updates, including the replacement of the secondary clutch cylinder in November 2022 and a new battery installed in July 2024. The Carfax report notes a mileage inconsistency in February 2023, but the car remains a highly desirable and well-preserved example of Porsche's iconic 911 Turbo.

Now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Pennsylvania title, this one-owner Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet represents an opportunity to acquire a low-mileage, manual-transmission Turbo that combines timeless design with exhilarating performance.

