Opinion: How NASCAR led the world to arrive at the ‘new normal’

NASCAR often gets looked down upon by the international motorsport elite, given its behind-the-times vehicle technology and left-turn-dominated schedule, but that’s a snobby attitude based on ignorance of its subtleties. Aside from that, one strongpoint is its leadership team and structure. NASCAR is perhaps the most autocratic league in motorsports, being owned by a family that has steered its course since its inception in 1948.

Despite his 75 years of age meaning he’s very much ‘at risk’ from the virus’s consequences, it was no surprise to learn of NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France’s presence at the track – albeit not in the infield. A scholar of the sport, he was piped in via the track’s public address system ahead of the race, and personally thanked everyone for their attendance and understanding in following the health guidelines. All present were temperature-screened on arrival, and given a medical form to fill out. It appeared that everyone was below the limit, so no signs of fever, and the process ran smoothly for all 900-plus personnel on site.

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick NASCAR Media More

NASCAR Media

Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang NASCAR Media More

NASCAR Media

One major driving force behind a swift return was, of course, the great god of television. FOX was the broadcaster (somewhat ironically, given its news channel’s somewhat myopic reporting of the virus) and clearly had the bare minimum of staff on site to get through the broadcast. Its excellent commentary team was in Charlotte, but you’d never have guessed beyond a much shorter pre-race show and post-race interviews, although the event overran anyways due to all the yellows.

During the shutdown period, I've really enjoyed the Esports events that FOX has produced. Because of them, my wife is now a massive Clint Bowyer fan, as she enjoyed his in-race commentaries so much! She was actually disappointed she couldn’t hear him in the real race on Sunday, so perhaps Clint needs an in-race Twitch stream with his onboard camera and radio comms broadcast? She’d love that...

Beyond that, to fill the 10-week gap, the fans’ best option was playing the NASCAR Heat video game. I’ve found that if you turn up the difficulty on that game to its highest, you get a true sense of just how hard the real sport is to master! Not sure what setting Ricky Stenhouse was on when he binned it after two corners of the real event, mind you… “Pretty embarrassing for myself,” he admitted later!