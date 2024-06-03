Over $2 Million Worth of Stolen Classic Cars Found Hidden in Canadian Barn

⚡️ Read the full article on Finding Old Cars

Police in Canada have arrested two individuals accused of concealing a collection of stolen classic cars worth over $2 million in a barn in southwestern Ontario, according to Global News. The discovery, which includes vehicles dating back to the early 20th century, came after a months-long investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a tip late last year about stolen vehicles in Lambton County. This tip led to a multi-department investigation, culminating in a search warrant issued on May 14 for a property in Stirling, a rural community 15 miles north of Belleville. Upon executing the search warrant, officers found the stolen vehicles hidden in a barn on the property.

The OPP’s official social media posts revealed that officers seized 16 classic vehicles as proceeds of crime. While the specific models were not detailed, accompanying photos showed a collection that included first-generation Chevrolet Corvettes, hot rods, and pre-war pickup trucks. The total value of the seized vehicles was estimated at approximately $3 million Canadian, or around $2.2 million USD.

Following the search, Robert Bradshaw and Gary Leblanc, both residents of Stirling, were arrested. They were charged with theft of motor vehicles over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, using forged documents, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offense. Additionally, Leblanc faced a charge of uttering threats.

“Collaboration across our organization and with our partner agencies is imperative to combat the prevalence of auto theft and related fraud within Ontario,” said OPP detective superintendent Paula Milne in a statement to Global News. “This investigation is another testament to the surge we have seen in auto theft and financial crimes over the last few years and the need for subject matter expert involvement in these investigations.”

Bradshaw and Leblanc are not new to legal trouble. In December 2003, both pleaded guilty to multiple charges under Ontario’s Motor Vehicle Dealers Act. The ongoing investigation suggests that further consequences may arise from the current charges.

The discovery of such a significant collection of stolen vehicles highlights the increasing prevalence of auto theft and related crimes in the region. The OPP continues to investigate, aiming to uncover further details and connections to this high-profile case.

