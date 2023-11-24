This Pantera Has Just 11k-Miles From New

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In the world of classic sports cars, few are as alluring as the DeTomaso Pantera, a masterpiece that blends Italian design with American muscle. A pristine 1973 model, boasting a mere 11k miles, has surfaced, offering automotive enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of history. This striking Pantera, garbed in a vivid red hue, is currently in the hands of a dealer who has cherished it for eight years, adding only 200 miles to its already low mileage.

Designed by the renowned Ghia, this Pantera showcases the quintessential Lusso styling with a black rubberized front bumper and a unified black rear impact bumper. Its pop-up headlights and a polished quad-outlet exhaust augment its classic allure, while the chrome mirror on the driver's side adds a touch of elegance.

The vehicle rolls on the original 15" Campagnolo magnesium wheels, adorned with DeTomaso-logo center emblems and shod in factory-mounted Goodyear Arriva tires. The power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes ensure smooth and safe stopping, and the steering rack and front calipers have been meticulously maintained, reflecting the car's overall excellent condition. The sale also includes a recently refurbished set of 15" Campagnolo alloy wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.

Inside, the Pantera exudes a timeless charm with its black leather bucket seats featuring patterned inserts. The black dashboard, center console, door panels, and replacement carpets maintain the car's original character. Modern comforts like air conditioning and a unique vertically-mounted push-button radio enhance the driving experience, along with the gated shifter and DeTomaso-branded floor mats.

Under the hood lies the heart of this beast - a mid-mounted 351ci Ford Cleveland V8 engine, paired with a ZF five-speed manual transaxle. The car's meticulous upkeep is evident, with recent services including a rebuilt four-barrel carburetor and new exhaust manifold and exhaust gas recirculation gaskets. The impressive compression test results are a testament to the engine's robust health.

This Pantera's undercarriage is as well-maintained as its exterior, with textured undercoating on the underside panels and subframe. Additional images in the gallery showcase the car's exceptional condition.

Included in the sale are a 1973 sales invoice, literature, a tool kit, owner’s manuals, an additional wheel set, a Deluxe Marti Report, recent service records, and an Arizona title, making this 1973 DeTomaso Pantera a collector's dream. This meticulously preserved classic car stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the DeTomaso Pantera, a vehicle that seamlessly combines Italian flair with American power.

