Pentagon Reverse Engineered Non-Human Technology For Decades: Whistleblower

Photo: Hasan Akbas/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Despite the constant debunking of UFO sightings, skeptics and grifters claim that aliens have visited Earth in vehicles beyond human comprehension but decided not to implode the planet to build an interstellar bypass. These so-called experts were again given a platform in Congress at a House Oversight hearing on Wednesday titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth.”

The last time this group of former Pentagon personnel visited Congress in 2023, former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch claimed that the United States covertly recovered vehicles of non-human origins for decades. He stated the efforts were part of an arms race against America’s rivals to reverse engineer the exotic machines, but he didn’t mention if these efforts were successful. The Pentagon stated earlier this year it has found no evidence of alien technology.

The headline expert of Wednesday’s hearing was Luis Elizondo, the former head of the Pentagon’s defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. Grusch was also part of this UAP task force. The Hill reported that Elizondo’s comments fell in line with the previous hearing, emphasizing that “we are in the midst of a multidecade, secretive arms race.” He claimed:

Elizondo was joined by Substack newsletter writer Michael Shellenberger. He told the assembled legislators that Pentagon sources confirmed a secret UAP intelligence gathering program referred to as “Immaculate Constellation,” which sounds like a name ripped straight from a Tom Clancy novel.

Let’s be clear, actively searching for exotic technology isn’t the same as confirming the tech exists. The Pentagon is willing to spend as much money as possible to get an edge over its adversaries. It’s the reason why DARPA’s budget is over $4 billion and growing. Military brass would toss trillions into a furnace if the emissions turned Kevlar into adamantium. Taxpayer money is no object for national security.

