Philadelphia Motorcycle Cop Hit By Dirt Bike

It’s no secret crime is out of control in Philadelphia, but even with all the crazy stories coming out of the City of Brotherly Love, it’s still shocking to hear a motorcycle cop was hit by a fleeing dirt biker. That officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but there’s so much more to this story.

The illegal dirt bike is part of a larger problem in Philadelphia and many other cities. Kids and even adults ride off-roaders, including dirt bikes and ATVs, wherever they please. Oftentimes they hold takeover events, shutting down roads and terrorizing citizens. In some cases, the vehicles are used to rob people and get away from police.

We don’t know the exact situation, but witnesses said the dirt bike was speeding around the residential area before it ran a stop sign and hit the motorcycle cop, knocking him to the ground, reports 6ABC.

The collision injured the officer and killed the motor on the dirt bike. As the 22-year-old suspect tried kick starting the bike to get away, a Good Samaritan stepped in tried stopping him from getting away.

When the suspect did get the dirt bike started again, that Good Samaritan pulled him out of the saddle, knocking him to the ground. Then a struggle began, but police then held the suspect at gunpoint.

Many times, although not always, these dirt bikes and ATVs are stolen property. Since they don’t have license plates, they can’t be tracked. And with the ability to go many places police cruisers can’t, suspects are able to slip away.

We’ve seen some cities use drones or helicopters to start catching dirt bikes and ATVs because they’ve become such a problem. In this case, we hope the officer makes a full recovery and this suspect gets the book thrown at him.

Image via 6abc Philadelphia/YouTube

