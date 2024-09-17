Read the full story on The Auto Wire

This Is How You PIT A Nissan Armada

As we’ve shown in the past, Nissan Armadas can be tricky to PIT. They’re large, heavy SUVs, presenting quite the challenge to police when a suspect driving one flees and won’t give up. While Arkansas State Police struggled to wrangle one a while back, in this video Georgia State Patrol shows us how it’s done: brutally.

Watch a dirt biker successfully run from Arkansas troopers.

In this instance, the GSP trooper jumped into an active chase between a Port Wentworth unit as the suspect just as they were getting on the highway. After taking the lead, the trooper starts getting into position to PIT.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has no problem maneuvering around the Armada since the big hippo isn’t going all that fast and can’t slice from one lane to the next in a heartbeat like a performance vehicle. But a pocket of traffic makes pulling any TVI risky and so the trooper just follows behind, waiting for his chance like a cheetah running down an impala.

The suspect is probably feeling pretty smug at this point. After all, he “outsmarted” the one cop and now the trooper is just hanging back, seemingly powerless to stop his boulder on wheels. Unsurprisingly, police later concluded he was driving under the influence. He might have also been infected by some Big Nissan Altima energy somehow, but we can’t confirm that.

When traffic comes to a standstill, this suspect still doesn’t give up as he starts driving on the shoulder. Once he’s free of the crowd, it’s like watching Icarus soar closer to the sun while feeling like he’s on top of the world.

Of course, it all comes crashing down, literally, when the trooper PITs the Nissan Armada hard, spinning it around like a top. The SUV almost hits a bystander vehicle that stupidly stops on the shoulder to watch, suddenly speeding off to avoid a collision. And the Armada spins off the road, into a ditch, bringing the whole ordeal to a close.

Well done, GSP. Now go teach ASP how to do the same thing.

Story continues

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.