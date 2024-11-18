Plane Crash At Drag Strip Interrupts NHRA Finals

Gif: Key News Network / YouTube

With speeds over 300 miles per hour, accidents at drag racing’s highest level are only comparable to plane crashes. Fans saw that comparison firsthand when a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed into an RV lot at Pomona Raceway during the NHRA Finals on Sunday. The pilot and three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the championship finale was paused as emergency services responded to the downed Piper.

Luckily, no one on the ground watching the NHRA event was injured. The Piper slammed into five cars and three RVs, and caved in the roof of a pickup truck, KABC reports. The plane crash could have been far worse when you see the footage captured by a fan standing atop one of the grandstands. Piper comes down just to the spectators’ right. While the impact itself isn’t seen, you can clearly hear the violent smashing of metal on metal.

Besides an airport, a dragstrip is likely the best place to crash a plane. A pilot would ideally like to land on the strip itself, but there’s one other benefit. First responders are already at the scene and prepared for a fiery vehicular incident. They just weren’t expecting something to be falling from the sky. Los Angeles County fire engineer Jonathan Torres told KABC, “When the units were on scene and saw the plane crash was happening in real time they initiated a call. Having been on scene [they] were readily available to render aid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other history was made at Pomona last weekend. Austin Prock became the first driver at an NHRA Funny Car event to break the 340 mph barrier. The John Force Racing driver clocked in at 341.68 mph during the first round of eliminations. Prock had already clinched the championship during his qualifying run.

For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.