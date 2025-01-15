Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Police Aren’t Investigating Woman Receiving Road Rage Beating

A road rage beating out of Toledo, Ohio has spread like wildfire through social media, but police say they aren’t investigating the incident. The incident takes place on an icy road lined with cars as the woman, whom many are calling a Karen, slams on her brakes and confronts the occupants of a car driving behind her.

We’ve included the footage recorded by a surveillance camera, or at least the portion that’s been shared through social media. The blue Ford Focus comes speeding down the road and suddenly brakes, somehow not sliding into the parked cars. Then a red Ford Fusion comes into frame – note it’s not tailgating the Focus (that’s key).

The woman who was driving the Focus gets out and yells, “Let’s go!” as she walks toward the Fusion. Then she tells the other driver to get out if they want to tailgate her (only she uses some colorful language). But instead of the other driver getting out, a young man riding in the front passenger seat does.

Immediately the woman starts getting into the guy’s face and telling him to “put your… hands on me” to taunt him. Then she continues to claim the other driver was tailgating her, following that up with “get out of my… face.”

As the guy turns to seemingly walk away, she sucker punches/slaps him in the side of the face. That’s when the young guy punches her hard, then picks her up and body slams her on the pavement. He walks away and gets in the Fusion, which reverses down the road and out of the frame.

Here’s the larger screen version of it. pic.twitter.com/lmqEKTjE32 — MattWGraver (@MattWGraver) January 6, 2025

But the Focus driver just lies in the road as the footage cuts. Or so we think. Daily Mail obtained the rest of the footage, which shows a man in a white Chevy Tahoe pull up and yell at the woman to get up, asking “Why you jumping out of the car on people?”

In other words, it would appear this woman makes road raging at people a habit. As she tries to argue with the man, he just tells he to get in her car and drive home, which she does.

With the original footage where it cuts off, people are divided about whether the young guy should be punished or not. That’s why news that Toledo Police Department isn’t investigating the road rage assault has shocked many. Some think the woman should be prosecuted, some the young man, and some think they both should. But police say since nobody called the incident in, there’s no investigation and nobody will be charged.

Ultimately, this video is a great reminder that getting out of your car and yelling at strangers for any reason might end poorly for you. Road rage has consequences you can’t always control.

Image via MattWGraver/X

