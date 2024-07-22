Police Pit Mustang at Over 100 MPH in Rainy High-Speed Chase

YoUTube/Police Pursuits/Arkansas State Police

Fleeing from the authorities in video games like Need for Speed or Grand Theft Auto might seem like fun, but recreating those antics in real life is a very dangerous and dumb idea. One Ford Mustang driver recently found out the hard way that escape isn't as easy as it is on a PlayStation. He ended up in jail after leading police in Arkansas on a chase that reached triple-digit speeds. They sent him into a ditch at that speed too.

On July 8, officers attempted to stop the driver of a 2008 Mustang but then, that driver decided to try to run. Speeds almost immediately exceeded 100 mph. The lead Arkansas State Trooper in the chase reached 141 mph just to catch up to the pony car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dashcam video from the cop shows him maneuvering around other pursuing officers and racing to catch the coupe in wet conditions. Then, within seconds of being near the Mustang, that same trooper bumps it at 103 mph.

The Ford spins counterclockwise, misses a concrete barrier, and slides into a grassy ditch. Thankfully, the car didn't slide into oncoming traffic. Either way, the driver pops out and runs for just a brief moment before giving up to the officers on the scene. The video description says that the driver wasn't alone either. Evidently, he had a passenger that he had allegedly falsely imprisoned, according to arrest records.

The 31-year-old Mustang driver, Derek Blevins, was taken into custody at the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office following the arrest. He's facing charges including possession of a controlled substance, false imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing, reckless driving, no turn signal, and no seat belt.

You Might Also Like