The Porsche 911 Carrera T Is as Fast as a Street Car Should Be

Greg Pajo

Greg Pajo

There’s no easier target than a perennial champion, born into family money and instant status. When the 911 GT3 showed up at Performance Car of the Year 2022, I felt that resentment for the winner bubbling within me. Here was the newest version of the automotive world’s most sacred son, heralded by my most trusted friends, and though I had worked my way into a seat at the Road & Track office, I couldn’t drive it. Porsche required that all drivers be at least 25, and I was 24 at the time of the test. My hatred was really jealousy, but it festered. I couldn’t believe it was as good as everyone said.

When I hit 25 that spring, I called up Porsche to find out for myself. I spent 400 miles in a GT3 Touring, and found out that yes, annoyingly, the world’s most obviously great car is, obviously, great. But I didn’t want to keep it. The GT3 is brilliant, precise, damned near perfect. But with 503 hp and the world’s best suspension tuning, it’s also fast. Too fast for my skill level on public roads. Too stiff to make the compromise worth it. I longed for a version I could actually see myself owning, and at our Performance Car of the Year 2024 test, I found one: the Porsche 911 T.

Greg Pajo

Of everything at this PCOTY, the 911T was the car I was least excited to drive. The 2024 field included the first electrified Corvette, the first Ferrari I’d get to drive, my all-time-favorite Integra Type S, the rally-style Huracan Sterrato, and even the unhinged BAC Mono. And in this corner, another version of the 992. With the base motor. Snooze.

ADVERTISEMENT

As I worked my way through the field, though, I started becoming Goldilocks. The Integra was perfect on the street, but on track I wasn’t really pushing my own limits by driving one hard. The Ferrari 296 GTB was brilliant, mind-bending, beyond reproach by anyone without racing experience. That also made it fun only in small doses, exhausting at length. The same was true of the Lamborghini, and more so of the BAC. I found the M2, Nissan Z Nismo, and Mustang solid but unexciting. With our field split into two voting categories – over and under $100,000 – eventually I landed in the middle, the cheapest expensive car on the list: the $128,290 Porsche 911 Carrera T.

Story continues

I must start with acknowledging that it’s an absurd price for what is not far from a base 911. The T has the same 379-hp 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat six as the standard Carrera. That means the one-hundred-and-thirty-grand Porsche arrived to the fight with less power than the sixty-grand Nissan. Sure, it was also cheaper than the optioned-up E-Ray’s (a painful $143,115 check away from your driveway), but the Corvette provides supercar speed. This doesn’t.

What it does provide is sports car speed. For 98 percent of drivers, that’s the better pace. It’s fast enough to push you back in your seat, but slow enough that your mind can keep up with it. Ferrari has been steadily ditching manual transmissions since the Nineties, noting that a human driver operating a clutch cannot keep up with ultra-fast super cars. Ferrari was right, and the industry followed. But my left leg can keep up fine with the pace of a 379-hp car, and how well I execute those shifts determines my pace. It’s not a point-and-shoot affair. If I want to hit 60 in 4.0 seconds, I damned well better come correct.

At speed, the Carrera T benefits from some of the fancy kit from the spendier 911s. There’s a mechanical limited-slip differential for predictable at-and-beyond-the-limit behavior, Porsche’s Active Suspension Management (PASM), the Sport Chrono package for quick drive mode switches, and a sport exhaust. Our tester included rear-wheel steering and a front-axle lift system. All Carrera Ts benefit from an extensive lightweighting regiment, too, with thinner glass, a rear-seat delete (it can be optioned back in, if necessary), a smaller battery, and less sound deadening. It’s 100 lbs lighter than the base car.

I won’t pretend the weight savings is transformative, but the T gets just enough of the goods to ascend from greatness to near perfection. Its steering is talkative, precise, and quick. Its grip is unlimited, thanks to 305-width rear tires and not enough power to thoughtlessly overwhelm them. There is no all-wheel drive, no PDK (though optional), nothing that distances you from the car. A great seven-speed manual, an LSD out back, and perfectly calibrated adaptive suspension keeps you engaged in the action.



Andi Hendrick

No car is easier to lap around Thunderhill, our test circuit this time out. Speed comes on slowly, but there’s plenty of charm in this engine, with a clear crescendo at its 6500 rpm redline. There’s enough low-end torque – 331 lb-ft – that you’ll never be stuck in a rut, but this engine likes to sing. In a world where every car has twice as much power as it knows what to do with, it’s also refreshing to drive a car with tires and suspension that can easily handle it at full gallop. I lean on the predictable brakes, I worry about getting on power too early, but trust builds quickly, and eventually I feel like I’m gliding around the track.

I could do it forever. Within a few laps I know how to take corners easy, and how to take them hard. I can beat it for every tenth it’ll give or operate at 90 percent capacity and enjoy the sounds, sights, and sensations of a perfect machine operating in its element.

Andi Hendrick and Greg Pajo

That serene perfection, though, is the one thing that works against the 911 Carrera T. Because when I think back on my time in the 911, I picture myself serene, engaged, and in-the-moment. That is the most rewarding form of driving, but not the most memorable. Part of why speed sells is that it’s a drug, and tolerance begets a search for ever-bigger highs. The Porsche was three glasses of wine with my best friend. Driving a 296 GTB on a race track is doing ecstasy at a rave.

One of those cars is a long-term commitment. The thing you want to come home to. But to understand the automotive industry, you have to understand that most of the luxury car market is based in exclusivity, vanity, and status. It’s the Ferrari that’s the story you’d like to tell, the dragon you want to slay. But the Porsche is the life you want to live. For some people, me included, that’ll always be more alluring.

premium access to road and track

A car-lover’s community for ultimate access & unrivaled experiences.JOIN NOW Hearst Owned

You Might Also Like