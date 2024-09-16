Porsche 911 Crashes Into Porsche 911 on Angeles Crest, Engine Torn Free

Los Angeles Sheriffs Department

As many a car enthusiast knows, Angeles Crest Highway outside of Los Angeles, California can be a bastion of fun — but it can also bite you back, as two Porsche 911 drivers found out on Monday.

According to a dispatch from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted to X late in the morning local time, two Porsche 911s were involved in a crash on Angeles Crest Highway, with preliminary video from the scene showing what appears to be a 991-generation 911 GT3 RS and a 997-generation 911 pieced out on a stretch of road.

Details about the crash are limited, but video of the aftermath shows the engine of the 997-generation 911 completely ripped out of its rear end, leaving an exposed transmission case. Similarly, the front end of the GT3 RS is caved in on the driver's side, and the front-left wheel is missing.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 on scene on Angeles Crest Hwy at Monte Cristo Campground deploying #LASD SEB Tactical Medics at a traffic accident. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/EFOja2x8KP — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 15, 2024

The crash occurred near the U.S. Forest Service's Monte Cristo Campground, which sits off of Angeles Forest Road. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 unit was sent to the scene, with the helicopter deploying the LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau Tactical Medics upon arrival. While the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department did not specify what sort of injuries may have occurred, the presence of a rescue helicopter certainly suggests the incident was being taken seriously. The Sheriff's Department said "saving lives [is] priority 1" in their post, as well.



Road & Track has reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for additional details about the crash. This is a developing story; we'll update it as we obtain additional information.



