Porsche 993 Owner Wins Big In Lawsuit Against Mechanic

A Porsche 993 owner has the last laugh after winning a huge wad of cash after successfully suing the mechanic who kept her car for 11 years. Far too many enthusiasts know what it’s like to get jerked around by a mechanic who takes money and doesn’t finish the work, which is what this case allegedly involves.

The Porsche owner, a researcher at Oxford University, damaged it back in 2010 while trying to avoid a massive pothole on the road while it was raining, reports Daily Mail. She took it to a mechanic who said he would get the 993 all fixed up.

Later, he billed the woman for £9,000. However, she later couldn’t get any updates from the guy about her car other than he was supposedly working on it but couldn’t supply a date it was going to be finished. Finally, in 2014 she just bought an Audi after she was unable to get a status update on her 993.

When she finally sued the mechanic in 2021 the guy dropped the Porsche, which was stripped down to the body, on the street by her house. The engine, which is the last of the air-cooled 911s, transaxle, interior components, and so on were just gone.

In other words, the mechanic was a royal jerk. And it seems he might have just stripped and sold the parts like what they do in chop shops. Well, that move has cost him big time with a court ordering the guy to pay £114,000 in compensation to the Porsche owner.

We think he got off a little light, to be honest. A public flogging would’ve been appropriate. After all, what kind of mechanic strips someone’s car and drops off the husk 11 years later? That feels personal.

