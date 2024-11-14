Porsche announces new Taycan models amid declining sales

Porsche is rounding out its second-generation Taycan lineup with three new variants: the updated Taycan GTS, the GTS Sport Turismo, and an all-wheel-drive entry-level Taycan 4. With enhancements in power, range, and charging efficiency, Porsche is aiming to reverse the Taycan’s declining sales.

A trim for every buyer (with at least $100K)

Porsche’s three new additions bring the total number of Taycan versions to 16, including a range of power levels, body styles, and drivetrain options. Prices range all the way from $99,400 for the base Taycan to $230,000 for the 1,000-horsepower Weissach Package Turbo GT.

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo Porsche

Starting in early 2025, customers can purchase the revamped Taycan GTS models, available as a sedan or the wagon-style Sport Turismo. Both feature improved power outputs and a 0-62 time of just 3.3 seconds—0.4 seconds faster than the previous generation.

The Sport Chrono package offers a shiny new “push-to-pass” button which provides an additional 70 Kw (94 hp) for 10 seconds. The GTS models also offer an improved range of up to 390 miles, an additional 75 miles of range compared to the last generation.

The entry-level Taycan 4 introduces all-wheel drive to the base model for the first time, offering a balance of performance and efficiency. Equipped with Porsche’s optional Performance Battery Plus, the Taycan 4 can travel up to 400 miles on a single charge, making it one of the range leaders in the all-wheel-drive lineup. With its standard battery, it manages a more modest 347 miles of range. The Taycan 4 is down on power compared to the flashier GTS models, but it can still manage 0-62 in 4.6 seconds, edging out its rear-wheel-drive sibling.

Porsche Taycan 4 Porsche

Can new models turn sales around?

When the Taycan first launched, it was celebrated for bringing Porsche’s renowned performance to the EV space. Sales were strong at first, with the model receiving acclaim for its design and dynamic handling.

However, sales in the U.S. have declined over the last few years. Through the third quarter of 2024, Porsche has sold just 3,394 Taycans in the U.S., marking a 53% drop from its peak in 2021. For comparison, the Panamera was the only other Porsche model to see a decline, and it was a relatively modest 10%. Other Porsche models, such as the Cayenne and 911, have shown increased demand over the same period.

A combination of factors could be behind the trend, although Porsche hasn’t attributed the slowdown to any specific cause. The Taycan’s high price point can make it a hard sell in an increasingly competitive luxury EV space. Especially in the U.S., where buyers appear to gravitate towards either outright sports cars like the 911 or high-riding SUVs like the Macan and Cayenne, the wagon-esque Taycan is in a somewhat awkward position in the market

Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade Porsche

Final thoughts

There’s no arguing that Porsche’s Taycan has only gotten better. Improved performance, range, and faster charging make the Taycan a serious prospect for buyers looking for a fast, luxurious EV. We’re also big fans of the fast station wagon revival that the Taycan is helping lead. That said, the question remains as to whether all of Porsche’s improvements can draw buyers back to its only all-electric model.