Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Porsche Cayman Running From Police Causes Fatal Crash

We’re used to seeing the usual suspects in police chase videos: Chargers, Mustangs, Camaros, Altimas, Challengers, even Audis. But we don’t see too many with Porsches and especially not with a Cayman, so this one out of Georgia is unique. Sadly, the chase ended in a fatal crash, showing why running from police is a truly selfish act.

Paris will punish people for driving fat cars.

As one might expect, the trooper didn’t stand a chance of keeping up with the mid-engine sports car, which once it was able to get around traffic absolutely left him in its dust. Some might have been wondering why the cop kept pursuing even as the Porsche disappeared on the horizon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dashcams aren’t nearly as good as the human eye. You can hear the trooper say he can still clearly see the Cayman, which he thinks is about to exit the highway.

Those who know are aware that a fast car combined with a bad driver is trouble. Far too many people buy vehicles like a Porsche without developing the driving skills necessary to truly handle them. While cruising around town or on the highway might not expose this problem, pushing the envelope while running from police absolutely will.

Sure enough, with traffic thickening it was only a matter of time before this driver did something stupid and wrecked out. This guy exceeded that awful expectation, taking his car up the back of a wrecker.

Sadly, the driver of the white pickup truck which was being loaded onto the tow truck was hit in the collision, thrown over the barrier, and died. You can hear a change in the trooper’s voice once he realizes what the suspect did.

Not surprisingly, the Porsche driver was allegedly intoxicated. We can’t say this enough: don’t drive under the influence. That’s just as selfish as running from the police.

Images via YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.