Pristine 1990 Chevy SS 454 Pickup with Performance Upgrades Heads to Auction

Pristine 1990 Chevrolet SS 454 Pickup with just 8,674 miles and over $11,000 in performance upgrades heads to auction.

A rare and meticulously maintained 1990 Chevrolet SS 454 Pickup Truck, VIN 1GCDC14N1LZ188225, is set to hit the auction block, offering collectors a chance to own one of the finest examples of this iconic muscle truck. With only 8,674 miles, believed to be original, this SS 454 is a pristine specimen that has been carefully maintained and upgraded over the years by its current owner, Gene Young.

Mr. Young purchased the truck in 1996 from Wade Moose in Hickory, North Carolina, when it had just 4,000 miles on the odometer, as confirmed by the title application. Since then, he has invested over $11,000 in mechanical upgrades and enhancements to the vehicle, making it a true powerhouse on the road. Among the most notable modifications are the addition of two Edelbrock 1405 carburetors and a custom intake, as well as a custom exhaust system. In 2003, On Site Services of Columbus, Georgia, installed an overdrive system, further enhancing the truck's performance and drivability. Detailed paid invoices from these upgrades are included with the sale.

This SS 454 is a standout not only for its low mileage and performance upgrades but also for its immaculate condition. Inside, outside, and under the hood, the truck is in incredible shape, reflecting the care and attention it has received over the years. It comes equipped with a range of factory options, including power steering, power brakes, power windows, cruise control, tilt wheel, a premium sound system, air conditioning, and an automatic transmission cooler. Additionally, the truck features a performance handling package that enhances its already impressive road manners.

Widely regarded as one of the finest SS 454 trucks in the country, this example offers the perfect blend of original charm and modern performance upgrades. For muscle truck enthusiasts and collectors, this 1990 Chevrolet SS 454 is a rare find that promises to turn heads wherever it goes.

This car is being sold on September 26th. Visit the website to see all lots and to register to bid.

