You Can Put This 1969 Roadrunner in Your Garage With Super Low Monthly Payments

In the realm of classic muscle cars, few names resonate as profoundly as the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. Garnering the prestigious title of Motor Trend's Car of the Year, this emblematic vehicle stands as a testament to an era defined by raw power, distinctive styling, and an unparalleled driving experience. A prime example of this legacy is a meticulously preserved Triple Black Road Runner, a vehicle that not only encapsulates the spirit of its time but continues to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This particular Road Runner is a marvel of automotive preservation and performance, boasting an impressive provenance including two broadcast sheets, a build sheet, the original window sticker, bill of sale, brochure, and owner’s manual. Additionally, it carries with it a history of maintenance, ensuring its storied past is matched by an unwavering commitment to its upkeep.

At the heart of this automotive masterpiece lies a matching numbers 383 V8 engine, paired with a matching number 4-speed manual transmission and rear end, delivering the robust performance that has become synonymous with the Road Runner name. This 2-door coupe is equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance its driving dynamics and aesthetic appeal, including a 383 4BBL, HD rear springs, torsion bars, sway bar, brakes, shock absorbers, and an array of interior and exterior embellishments.

The exterior presents a striking visage in Triple Black, accented by a red stripe and performance hood paint, exuding an air of muscular sophistication. Inside, the black split bench seat, deluxe steering wheel, and signature Road Runner horn underscore the vehicle's blend of comfort and character, while the inclusion of gauges for water, oil, and voltage monitoring, alongside an AM radio and Road Runner floor mats, add to its allure.

Mechanically, this Road Runner is as formidable as it is visually arresting. The Dana 323 rear end and power steering enhance its performance credentials, ensuring that this vehicle not only looks the part but delivers an exhilarating driving experience. The undercarriage, with its spare jack, clean presentation, drum brakes, and an axle ratio of 3.23, further attests to the meticulous care and attention to detail that have preserved this car's legacy.

This 1969 Plymouth Road Runner represents more than just a classic muscle car; it embodies an era of automotive excellence, a symbol of power and prestige that has endured through the decades. For the discerning collector or enthusiast, it offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of history, a vehicle that continues to turn heads and stir the souls of those who appreciate the pinnacle of American muscle car heritage.

