Raid Nets $300,000 In Stolen Cars, Plus Tow Trucks

Police in Winnipeg recently raided a “compound” where they found a whole stash of stolen vehicles, $300,000 CAD, along with tow trucks and more. This is just the latest in a trend of police making big busts, hopefully putting a dent in the vehicle theft rings which seem to be everywhere these days.

The stash of stolen vehicles was discovered by chance. Officers who were patrolling the area spotted a 2006 Ford F-350 parked at the industrial compound, recognizing it as one that was recently reported as stolen. We’re guessing there was something visually unique about the heavy-duty pickup, but the CTV News report doesn’t go into that.

With that evidence, police were able to get a search warrant for the property. That’s when they realized they had struck a big stash of boosted rides.

Among the stolen vehicles recovered were multiple Ford F-350s, an F-150, an F-550 tow truck, two GMC Sierras, one Harley-Davidson, one Jeep Wrangler, a Chevy Silverado, other motorcycles, some side-by-sides, and a camper. In other words, this theft ring or whatever authorities want to call it was busy.

Even though they don’t know whether they were involved in the vehicle thefts, police also seized tow trucks and magnetic towing decals which were in the compound. We’ve seen thieves not only steal but even legitimately buy tow trucks so they can use them to take cars without anyone asking questions, so that might be what this group did.

Also found and seized at the compound were a stash of Manitoba license plates and “personal identification documents.” Were these guys also into ID theft? Car thieves usually don’t just stick to boosting rides.

But the most curious thing police seized were “handmade decorative signs.” We have so many questions, but zero elaboration was offered for that one.

