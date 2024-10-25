Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Ram Truck Disables Arkansas Troopers’ Cruisers In Wild Chase

Full-size pickups like this Ram truck can be hard for police to take down in a pursuit. But in this particular case out of Arkansas, the female driver seems to understand how to use the vehicle as a weapon against cops, making it an even more hair-raising chase with big stakes and an explosive conclusion.

This is why we need powerful V8 trucks.

Before the first trooper jumps into the chase things are already spicy. One pursuing deputy’s vehicle was disabled by the suspect reversing ramming it with the stolen Ram 1500. He also brandished a firearm at another deputy, showing the woman is willing to use force against cops to get away.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means troopers are coming in hot and ready for a serious fight.

The first ASP trooper to start pursuing waits on a side road until the red truck comes flying by. He makes short work of closing the gap as the suspect obviously tries pushing the Ram as fast as possible and then some, swerving through turns, driving in the oncoming lane, and other dangerous moves.

Before the trooper can react fully in time, the suspect slams on his brakes while blasting through a turn. The cruiser hits the truck’s rear bumper, then the chase resumes. It’s obvious the suspect is trying to disable another cop car.

It doesn’t stop the trooper, but he does get hung up in traffic some. Meanwhile, another trooper lays a spike strip trap on the street ahead. But when the woman nears the trap, she seemingly senses it and turns onto a dirt side road. That dead ends, so she starts off-roading through people’s yards.

But that trooper’s cruiser is done, so another jumps in as the primary pursuit car. Before he can take that position, another deputy’s vehicle is disabled when the suspect tries brake checking two deputies.

Not too long after, she brake checks the trooper, crumpling his hood, taking him out of the fight. It’s amazing how effective of a move that is.

Finally, a third ASP trooper takes primary position with a sergeant following close behind. By this time you’d think they’re wise to the brake checking trick the suspect keeps using. The sergeant sees a chance and doesn’t let her pull any tricks, going for a PIT maneuver suddenly at about 115 mph.

Story continues

It’s effective, spinning the truck out as the suspect tries wrestling back control, the tires smoking like crazy. She fails and the truck hits the median divider as troopers take her at gunpoint. She won’t be wrecking any more cop cars for some time.

Image via Arkansas Chases/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.