Ram's New Plug-in-Hybrid Truck Stars with Glen Powell in Super Bowl Ad

Ram's Super Bowl ad features Goldilocks, the three bears, a dragon, and three of the brand's newest pickup trucks.

In the commercial, Glen Powell lives out his idealized version of the classic children's story, albeit with a lot less porridge and a lot more truck stuff.

The ad stars members of Ram's lineup, including the new Ramcharger plug-in hybrid, the off-road-ready RHO, and the heavy-duty Rebel.

Ultimately, we're watching the Super Bowl for the on-field action, but the commercials provide another intriguing element. The TV spots have the potential to be remembered for years afterward—like Apple's 1984 ad. While this year the number of automakers paying for a slice of that marketing pie is down to just Jeep and Ram, the latter has an entertaining take on a classic children's story.

Goldilocks Likes Ram Trucks

Ram's Super Bowl LIX ad features actor Glen Powell living out his Goldilocks fantasy with a trio of the brand's newest pickup trucks. In the commercial, Powell dons a blonde wig and ditches the porridge to take a series of joy rides while Van Halen's "Panama" plays in the background. In his version of the fairytale, Powell fights a dragon—which he then tows behind the heavy-duty Ram 2500 Rebel. He then leaves civilization behind in the new-for-2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger (a plug-in-hybrid pickup), where he carves a truly glorious statue of himself out of wood. Finally, he jumps a volcano in the RHO, which is basically a version of the now-defunct TRX, except it features a 550-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six instead of a 702-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8.

The Super Bowl commercial showcases the newest trucks in Ram's lineup. The Ramcharger will surely draw the most attention, as it'll be the first plug-in-hybrid pickup you can buy when it goes on sale in the first half of this year. Due to high customer interest—and waning demand for EVs—the Ramcharger's production timeline was actually moved ahead of the all-electric Ram 1500 REV, which is now slated to go on sale in 2026. Some people may remember that Ram used the Ramcharger moniker on an SUV in the 1980s.

The 2025 Ram 2500 Rebel also appears in the commercial, and it was recently redesigned to keep its styling and tech in line with the 10Best-winning Ram 1500. The RHO, which is also a new model this year, is Powell's other co-star. Although Ram's commercial likely won't be remembered like the aforementioned Apple ad, it's fun nonetheless.

