Ram's New Range Topper Starts at Nearly $90,000

With the refreshed 2025 Ram 1500 set to hit dealer lots before long, the automaker is now ready to share some pricing details with customers. While the truck’s base price is set to increase by just $855 for the upcoming model year, its new range-topping Tungsten trim starts at nearly $90,000, Car and Driver reports.

The 2025 Ram 1500 lineup still starts with the Tradesman trim, which now carries a base price of $42,270. It shares the same 3.6-liter V-6 engine and 48-volt hybrid system as the outgoing model, as do the HFE, Lone Star, and Big Horn trims. Customers can spec the Standard Output 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six for an additional $2695, which bumps output up from 305 hp to a healthy 420 hp. A lot of buyers will likely end up with the new motor, as it is required to purchase a truck in the crew cab and the six-foot bed configuration. Opt for the Laramie or Rebel model, however, and that 420-hp variant of the Hurricane will come under the hood with no extra charge. Those trucks carry an MSRP of $62,025 and $66,190, respectively.

The lineup takes a healthy price hike up to the similarly priced Limited and Longhorn trims, which start at $77,150 and $77,645. That extra cash brings the High Output variant of the Hurricane, which provides 540 hp, and also comes standard with 4x4. The all-new Tungsten trim sits atop the heap, with all of the luxury amenities you’d expect for its $89,150 starting price. These include features like 24-way massaging front seats with heat and ventilation, a bespoke 23-speaker audio system from Klipsch, and loads of leather and suede appointments. For reference, Ford’s range-topping F-150 Platinum Plus is set to start at $84,495.

Stellantis is not quite ready to share pricing details about the brand’s pair of electric trucks in the Ram 1500 Rev and Ramcharger EV. That said, you can expect both models to carry a hefty premium over their gas-drinking contemporaries. Customer deliveries for the traditional trucks are expected to begin this quarter, whereas we won’t see the EVs on sale until closer to the end of the year. That means an updated configurator should be just around the corner.

