Rare 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible Set to Dazzle at Mecum Monterey

It headlines the Monterey auction with its unique Lemon Twist exterior.

A highly coveted 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible, one of only 14 ever produced, will be a star attraction at the upcoming Mecum Auctions event in Monterey on August 17, 2024. This exquisite vehicle, powered by a 426 CI Hemi V-8 engine and featuring an automatic transmission, is estimated to fetch between $2,000,000 and $2,500,000.

With an odometer reading of just 26,324 miles, this Lemon Twist-colored convertible is a rare gem. Its tan interior and black convertible top create a striking visual contrast, making it a standout even among classic car enthusiasts. The vehicle's VIN, BS27R0B305097, further authenticates its originality and provenance.

Among the 14 Hemi Cuda convertibles produced in 1970, only nine were equipped with automatic transmissions. This particular model is even rarer, being one of just three built for the Canadian market, as verified by a Dave Wise Report. Its extensive documentation includes two broadcast sheets, a detailed ownership history, and a comprehensive set of restoration photos and paperwork.

The Hemi Cuda's journey into the collector's world began with a no-expense-spared rotisserie restoration by Legendary Motorcar in Halton Hills, Ontario. The restoration process saw the body stripped to bare metal and refinished to OEM specifications, with correct-style production markings and tags meticulously reapplied throughout the engine bay and undercarriage. The car's chrome was triple plated, and its stainless steel trim polished to perfection.

Under the hood, the 426 Hemi engine boasts 425 horsepower, dual 4-barrel carburetors, and a distinctive Shaker hood with hold-down pins. The TorqueFlite transmission and Hemi suspension ensure this vehicle performs as impressively as it looks. Additional features include power brakes, body sill and deck moldings, dual exhaust with bright tips, and painted steel wheels with Goodyear Polyglas GT tires.

Inside, the H6T5 tan vinyl interior is both luxurious and rare, complemented by bucket seats and a center console with woodgrain applique. The standard dash layout, AM radio, and manual top operation maintain the car's original charm.

This Hemi Cuda has been displayed at prestigious events such as the MCACN Mopar E Body Hemi Convertible Invitational and has been featured in the limited-print MCACN book "In Search of the Holy Grail." Owning this unique piece of automotive history, especially with its unparalleled Lemon Twist and tan interior combination, represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors.

This great vehicle is selling at Mecum Monterey. Visit their site to learn more about this and their other consignments.

