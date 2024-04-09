Rare 1983 Dodge Ramcharger 150 Royal SE Features a 425 hp Heart

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Discover the remarkable features of the 1983 Dodge Ramcharger 150 Royal SE, boasting a potent 425 hp heart and exquisite craftsmanship.

In the realm of vintage trucks, the 1983 Dodge Ramcharger 150 Royal SE stands out as a true gem. With its automatic transmission, aluminum wheels, and distinctive brown and tan exterior, this vehicle exudes timeless charm. What truly sets it apart, however, is the powerhouse concealed beneath its hood—a crate 360 CI 425 hp high-performance Chrysler motor #5249499, enhanced with numerous aftermarket components.

Every detail of this Ramcharger has been meticulously upgraded and modified to perfection. From the Dominator intake and Crane lifters to the Holley 4-barrel carburetor and 355/1 rear end, no expense has been spared in enhancing its performance. Noteworthy figures in the automotive industry, such as Don Boyce and George Collins, have lent their expertise to ensure the vehicle's paint, body, and interior meet the highest standards of craftsmanship.

Proudly boasting a single owner since new, this Ramcharger has undergone recent repairs and features very low mileage on its new drivetrain, with the odometer reading just 83,000 miles actual. Its interior has been professionally restored to high show car standards, complete with custom touches and embroidered details. Stored in a garage throughout its lifetime, this Ramcharger promises both exceptional performance on the road and an exquisite display of automotive artistry. With superior quality components and unparalleled craftsmanship, this rare 1983 Dodge Ramcharger 150 Royal SE is a true testament to the enduring legacy of American muscle trucks.

The Annual Big Boy Toy Auction will start at 9 a.m. ET on April 27th. The sale takes place online and live in Clayton, Indiana. With many great classic cars and trucks, and a great collection of automobilia, you do not want to miss this auction. If you need assistance registering for online bidding, please email info@freijeauctioneers.com Please note that you can use our auction platform at a lower cost or Proxibid.

