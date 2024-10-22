Refreshed Tesla Model 3 exceeds EPA estimates in range test — here's how it compares to the rest of the electric car industry

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 can now legitimately call itself a "range king."

InsideEVs has the scoop on the unexpected results of a highway range test in a video shared by car-reviewing YouTuber Out of Spec Reviews (@OutOfSpecReviews).

The video shows the refreshed Tesla Model 3 Highland blowing away its estimated range of 341 miles by the Environmental Protection Agency. The electric vehicle hits 370 miles on a single charge in the test while cruising at 70 mph. The results are even more impressive with additional context.

For one thing, EPA ranges are generated through 55% city driving and 45% highway driving, per InsideEVs. That's a huge deal, as EVs are traditionally more efficient in city driving because of lower drag and minimal energy use while stopped or braking.

Another aspect is the 70 mph average speed of the range test, which is higher than the typical 60 mph allotted. As InsideEVs noted, that ups the ante because air resistance increases exponentially.

One last factor to note is that it's a massive improvement for the Model 3 and seemingly flips the script with the Tesla boasting a better real range than its EPA figure.

Out of Spec Reviews tested a 2021 Model 3 that lasted 296 miles. Even accounting for battery degradation, it calculated the car would only reach 310 miles with optimum performance.

That's some 60 miles in gains without any known adjustments to the Tesla 3 battery or motor, according to InsideEVs.

So where does the Model 3 now stack up? Very well, according to InsideEVs' own testing from 2023. A 370-mile EPA range would place the vehicle a clear second out of the 40 EVs behind only the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition (500 miles) and ahead of the 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (350 miles).

The overperformance is a boon for potential EV buyers wary of range anxiety. Though Tesla's Supercharger Network is growing, it's welcome news that the Model 3 outdoes its EPA range even in fast highway driving.

Buying an EV like the Model 3 already provides consumers with industry-leading maintenance costs and major fuel savings. There's also the benefit of lowering their individual air pollution and reliance on dirty energy that heats the planet.

Commenters on YouTube were impressed by the Model 3's results.

A user who said they owned a 2018 Model 3 admitted "this comparison is really tempting me to make the switch" to the 2024 edition.

Another user gushed: "Dang! 370 miles. And without piling on a BIG battery pack. Good job Tesla!"

