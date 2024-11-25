Report: Toyota Confirms a New Celica Sports Car Is Coming

Toyota

Toyota is developing an eighth-generation Celica sports car, as reported by Japanese magazine Best Car.

The confirmation came from a Toyota executive at an event last weekend in Japan, but no other information was provided.

This isn't the first time Toyota has hinted it wants to bring the Celica name back, recently teasing an eighth-generation model in an anime YouTube series.

Toyota last sold a sports car bearing the name Celica in the United States in 2005. Although rumors have floated around for several years that the moniker could return, that hearsay has picked up steam since late 2023, when chairman Akio Toyoda said he wanted to revive the sports car. Now, we have the best evidence yet that the Celica is due for a reappearance, with a report from Japanese magazine Best Car directly quoting a Toyota executive as confirming the Celica's return.

The news came at the 2024 Rally Japan event over the weekend. Best Car initially asked Akio Toyoda whether the Celica would be making a comeback, but the former CEO instead turned the question to Executive Vice President Yuki Nakajima, who reportedly said outright: "We will make the Celica."

Toyota

Best Car reports that Nakajima also said, "I'm not sure if it's okay to say this in a public forum," suggesting that the company may not have been ready to divulge that information. Still, it's not like Toyota has avoided hinting at the Celica's revival. Along with Toyoda's comments in 2023, President Tsuneji Sato made his desire for the Celica to return public last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, in the automaker's in-house anime series, Grip, a whiteboard was shown in the background bearing the words "Celica Mk8," implying a follow-up to the seventh-generation Celica that went off the market nearly two decades ago. If a new Celica truly is in the works, it's unclear when it could arrive and what powertrain it would pack, but we don't expect it to hit the road until at least 2027.

Story continues

Car and Driver reached out to Toyota for comment, but a representative said the company does not comment on future products.

You Might Also Like