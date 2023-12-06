The Resurrection of the Mustang Cobra II

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

From neglect to nitrous.

For car enthusiasts worldwide, there's an undeniable thrill in unearthing an abandoned classic, giving it a new lease on life. Dylan McCool, a fervent auto aficionado, embodies this passion, with his latest project, the Mustang Cobra II, serving as a testament to his dedication.

Having brought the Mustang back from the brink for Fordfest in Bowling Green the previous year, Dylan transformed what many would have dismissed as a rusted relic into a piece of automotive artistry. Its rugged, seemingly untamed appearance became a signature, making it stand out amidst polished contemporaries. But its aesthetics wasn't its only winning point. With a series of adjustments, Dylan ensured the Cobra wasn't just a feast for the eyes but also delivered a performance that made it a pure joy to drive.

But the heart of a true car enthusiast is never satisfied. The journey of evolution is endless, fueled by an insatiable quest for better performance, greater speeds, and an enhanced driving experience. And that's where Dylan's vision for the Cobra was headed next. After its stint on the dragstrip, he recognized its potential for even more. He envisioned the Cobra with improved rearend gearing for better torque and speed. And then, the pièce de résistance: nitrous. For many in the car community, nitrous represents an audacious push for power, and Dylan was all in for it.

However, revitalizing a car that's been dormant comes with its set of challenges. Nature, it seemed, had claimed the Cobra as its own during its hiatus, with various critters making it their home. Some of these unwelcome guests were more than just a nuisance; they were downright nasty.

As Dylan gears up to rejuvenate the Cobra II, incorporating a robust 9" Ford rear axle from Quick Performance and a state-of-the-art nitrous kit from Holley, anticipation is in the air. The question on everyone's minds is simple: Will the revamped Cobra II withstand the test of time and track? Only time will tell, but for now, the journey of this Mustang from neglect to nitrous is nothing short of inspiring.

