This revolutionary technology will keep Tesla ahead in the EV market — here's why it's key to the company's plans

The space race. Polio vaccines. Microcomputing.

Every era has a great technological goal, with outside competition pushing each innovation to new heights. Electric vehicle makers might already be writing this century's chapter as they race to develop EVs that can receive more juice, charge in less time, and travel farther distances than ever.

Tesla is hoping that's where the company may be able to regain an edge as other car makers have begun chipping away at the industry leader's market share. Tesla is close to implementing new dry-cathode batteries into its vehicles at scale, which could give EVs the boost in efficiency and power that companies are looking for, according to reports from Interesting Engineering and The Information.

These new batteries are improved versions of Tesla's 4680 cells — currently used in the Cybertruck and Model Y. The name comes from their size and shape, as they are 46 millimeters in diameter and 80 millimeters in length.

The cells could make longer ranges a reality, meaning more savings on fuel passed on to drivers — not to mention helping people avoid driving more miles with cars that are practically built to pollute the air.

The new batteries would use a "dry" production process, plus a new material — silicon carbon — to form part of the cell, with the "dry" part earning them the nickname of 4680D.

The company plans to roll out four of these kinds of batteries in 2026 and implement them where each fits best based on strength, including in new Cybertrucks, Robotaxis, sedans, other trucks, and performance cars, Interesting Engineering reported.

However, producing 4680D batteries en masse is no walk in the park — especially when trying to master dry-cathode technology for the first time — and Tesla has seen slow periods of battery manufacturing.

Still, it can now make half a million standard 4680 cells daily. As other companies gain traction, that high level of in-house production will be essential for Tesla, which relies on steady overseas battery support, Interesting Engineering noted.

Indeed, CEO Elon Musk said that ramping up Tesla's own battery pipeline is key to the company's plans, particularly in providing more affordable electric cars, per the outlet.

Those who are EV-curious don't have to wait to save, though. You can now snag an EV for even less, thanks to tax write-offs from the Inflation Reduction Act.

