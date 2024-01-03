Rimac Reportedly Plans to Build Its Own Robotaxis

Rimac

Croatian hypercar manufacturer Rimac has already produced the world's fastest EV and taken control of Bugatti in a joint venture. Now, the brand is reportedly planning to add a project much more relevant to the average motorist by beginning a Kia-backed robotaxi pilot program in 2026.

Details are scarce, but a report from Autocar suggests that Rimac's autonomous taxis could launch in Croatia in 2026. That would in turn be followed by additional programs in Germany and the United Kingdom in 2027. When the project does launch, it will reportedly "operate within a framework of infrastructure that Rimac is developing with the vehicle itself," suggesting that the operation will be more extensive than just releasing Rimac-branded autonomous cars onto the streets of Zagreb without a plan.

Autocar says the taxis will debut under what is currently being referred to as the Project 3 banner, a separate branding from both Bugatti and the flagship Rimac performance car division. While the unique car used for the service has not been revealed yet, the current testing car is a Renault Espace and the brand's infrastructure should support a similar size of vehicle.

Rimac joins major brands like General Motors and Tesla in the autonomous taxi race, although neither brand's projects have been particularly successful so far. The GM-backed Cruise fleet has been running a pilot program in San Francisco, where multiple crashes in the city led the California Department of Motor Vehicles to suspend the program last year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously claimed that his company's current fleet of cars would be capable of operating as robotaxis by 2020, one of many audacious goals stated by Musk that are nowhere near true yet. Perhaps this reported Rimac program will have more success.

