Rivian CEO Confirms R3X Production and Launch before the Regular R3

Rivian is planning to launch the R3X subcompact SUV before it launches the base model.

Rivian's CEO confirmed the production timeline on a recent episode of Decoder.

Along with the production news, Scaringe doubled down on the stance that Rivian will not adopt Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

After roughly three years of selling the R1S and R1T, Rivian plans to expand its lineup in the coming years. Following the planned launch of the compact R2 SUV in 2026, Rivian is looking to add the subcompact R3 and sportier R3X to its lineup. According to the brand's CEO RJ Scaringe, Rivian plans to lead with the sportier model before the standard R3 joins the lineup.

The news comes directly from Scaringe, who spoke about it on a recent episode of The Verge's Decoder podcast. He said the company wants to build the R3X "as soon as we possibly can" following the release of the larger R2.

Information regarding the new models is still in short supply, but the R2 and R3 share a platform, and the R3's wheelbase measures five inches shorter than the R2's. Marketed as a more mainstream option, the larger model is expected to arrive sometime in 2026, with a starting price in the $45,000 range. Along with the friendlier price, Rivian sized the R2 closer to rivals like the Porsche Macan and BMW X3 in an effort to appeal to a more global audience.



Something that might not appeal to a more mainstream audience is Rivian's decision to push forward without adding phone-mirroring software Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In an interview on popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee's podcast last year, Scaringe explained the brand's decision as one necessitated by control. He doubled down on the recent Decoder podcast by explaining that Rivian wants its software to be as integrated as possible—something he feels can only be achieved by maintaining a high level of control.

