RML's 911 Turbo S-Based Widebody Packs 900 Horsepower, Looks Incredible

You may not know the name Ray Mallock Ltd., a.k.a. RML, but you likely know what they've done. The company worked on the Saleen S7 and the engine for the first Nissan Deltawing; The group also operated as Aston Martin's Group C development partner in the 1980s, Chevrolet's factory touring car team in the 2000s, and Nissan's ally in developing the spectacular Juke-R. RML is more known for its work on road cars these days, however — and its latest road car might be the most spectacular yet.

This is the RML P39 — a widebody Porsche 911 Turbo S build that the group says is designed in the image of a Le Mans Hypercar. While that is also the name of the modern prototype class, this particular car seems to reflect the design of the GT-based hypercars of the mid 1970s and late 1990s. Porsch won overall with 911-based cars in both eras, taking the top spot with a 935 in 1979 and then doing so again with a 911 GT1 in 1998.

The P39 packs 900 horsepower, a 260-hp jump over the already-ridiculous stock output of the current Turbo S; new turbochargers, intercoolers, exhaust manifolds, and a new ECU are responsible for the difference. The car also produces 2034 pounds of downforce at 177 miles per hour, more than the current 911 GT3 RS. The car is also made more stable via a longer wheelbase and a wider track — two elements that would seemingly make a P39 build very complicated.

RML says that the completed P39 laps the Nürburgring Nordschleife faster than the current-generation GT3 RS — at least, in simulations. That speed comes at a cost, though: The RML P39 costs $643,000, and that's in addition to the $230,000 for a new 911 Turbo S donor car.

