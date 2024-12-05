Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Road Rage Suspect Fights Police With His Truck

It’s scary to be on the receiving end of a road rage aggressor’s wrath, especially when that person is in a much larger vehicle. That’s the case in this dashcam footage where a guy in a heavy-duty Ram dually with a bare chassis and fifth wheel hitch allegedly started following and harassing people on the road.

Multiple victims called Lilburn Police (that’s in Georgia) and soon officers went on the hunt for the suspect. Considering how distinct his vehicle is, it didn’t take long for them to spot the guy and that’s where things get truly interesting.

This suspect is either living in his brain’s basement (that’s the lizard brain) or he just thinks a big truck means laws don’t apply to him. Either way, as police follow him with lights and sirens going, he just drives at a fairly normal speed, stops at intersections, even uses his turn signal all without skipping a beat.

It’s almost like the guy’s daring cops to do something. One of them does, or at least he tries. Why an officer in a Ford Taurus is the one who gets out in front of this heavy-duty truck is beyond us, but his patrol car gets battered and pushed aside like it’s a ragdoll.

Probably thinking his cruiser is trashed anyway, we later see the same officer attempt a PIT maneuver on the Ram. It’s like watching a 100 lb. man try taking on a heavyweight boxer.

The other pursuing cops keep their distance as the chase winds around the city. Our suspect doesn’t even try to speed or do anything crazy. He just uses the brawn of the truck to muscle his way through and keeps going.

Does the guy think he can just keep that up forever? Considering most police motor pools don’t have many if any heavy-duty trucks, save the SWAT team, they are clearly outmatched.

An attempt to spike the truck’s tires and even the playing field a little doesn’t work, same as a second attempt. A PIT attempt by our camera car is similarly ineffective. It’s like our road rager is invincible.

He literally plows through stopped traffic after repulsing police’s attempts to stop him. We unfortunately don’t get to see how police eventually caught him – maybe they spotted him outside of the truck and took him down that way? But it’s clear the heavy-duty Ram had the cops completely overwhelmed.

