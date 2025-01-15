Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Road Rage Unhinged: Youth Basketball Coach Runs Over Parent After Game

Road rage is quite the problem these days, and so is bad behavior by adults at youth sports games, but when the two combined recently the results were shocking. A youth basketball coach was caught on camera running over a parent after the two exchanged words after a game and people have thoughts about the incident.

It all went down on January 11 outside a grade school in Columbia, Connecticut. A parent on the opposing team got into an argument with the other coach, 29-year-old Bryan Baez-Rivera. That exchange continued into the parking lot as Baez-Rivera got into his vehicle and left.

Angry, the parent walked into the road to continue the confrontation. That’s when Baez-Rivera ran into the man, who glanced off the front bumper and hood of the vehicle, landing on the side of the road. He reportedly suffered multiple injuries, but is seen in the video standing up immediately after getting hit.

Baez-Rivera claims the parent walked into the trajectory of his vehicle and he simply couldn’t avoid the collision. However, state police say the coach appeared to make zero effort to not hit the man, who was standing in the middle of the road.

Surveillance footage backs up the claim made by state police. In it Baez-Rivera appears to not brake, swerve, or otherwise try to avoid hitting the parent. Instead, he plows right into the guy and just keeps driving.

After the incident, Baez-Rivera was arrested and hit with several charges: second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor since there were two children riding in his vehicle at the time.

It gets even better: according to CT Insider, Connecticut judicial records indicate Baez-Rivera is a felon. Normally, youth sports organizations conduct background checks to ensure coaches and officials don’t have troubling criminal records.

Also, Baez-Rivera was hit with other charges on separate incidents on December 30 and September 22. He was arrested during at least the December event, plus he has five convictions in Connecticut over the past ten years, so he’s familiar with the backseat of police cars.

Image via CT Insider/YouTube

