Road Rager Who Killed Porsche Club Members Pleads Guilty

Back in the summer of 2023 we covered a shocking road rage case out of Utah which left an innocent man and woman in a 1987 Porsche 911 dead. The driver of the truck which crossed the center line on a highway, slamming into the Porsche head-on pleaded guilty in court to two second-degree counts of manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

As reported by KSL News, the state dropped five lesser charges against the driver of the truck in exchange for his guilty plea. He’s now going to be serving some hard time in prison, all because the man failed to keep his actions in check.

In this case, two drivers, one in a Ford F-150 and another in a Nissan Maxima, got into some disagreement on surface streets. Things got more heated on the highway shortly after, the Ford driver tailgating the Nissan, then driving onto the shoulder and ramming into the side of the sedan.

When the Maxima driver slammed on the brakes, the F-150 driver lost control, crossing into oncoming traffic where he slammed head-on into the Porsche.

The Nissan driver still hasn’t been charged with a crime. Authorities apparently are still weighing what to do there. We can only imagine how stressful that would be to live under such a pall. And this is why you don’t engage in road rage, because the consequences can be severe and go on for years after.

The family of the man killed in the road rage crash told a reporter they were relieved they won’t have to relive the tragic event through a prolonged court battle. His brother expressed hope that the truck driver will use the time he’ll spend in prison to fundamentally change his behavior.

After the fatal crash, the man’s family also helped work with lawmakers in Utah to pass legislation for criminal enhancements in road rage cases. It’s a first in the US and is something other states could possibly adopt as a deterrent to road rage.

Image via KSL News/YouTube

