Road Rager Picks On The Wrong Victim

A road rager in Houston, Texas picked on the wrong victim who pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. However, a lieutenant with the Houston Police Department told local media the shooter likely won’t be charged since he acted in self-defense. This yet again shows that trying to fight with people on the road for whatever reason isn’t just stupid but is also incredibly dangerous.

According to police, multiple witnesses said the aggressor was driving aggressively and recklessly on the highway when for whatever reason he locked onto a car driven by the victim. In the passenger seat was a pregnant female, although her exact relationship to the driver wasn’t clear.

As the man in the truck acted aggressive towards the other driver, the victim decided to exit the highway in hopes of losing the guy. But the road rager followed them and continued harassing the couple, including shouting threats of physical violence when both vehicles were stopped at a red light.

Later, the aggressor got in front of the victims by going into opposing traffic, then slammed on his brakes, got out of his truck, and charged at the car. The victim said it appeared the man was going for something in his pocket, so not knowing if the man who had threatened to harm him and his passenger was armed, the victim pulled out his gun and shot multiple times through his windshield.

The road rager went to the hospital but is expected to survive. Police are treating him as the suspect and the shooter as the victim, which is understandable considering the details released to the media.

Remember this story the next time someone cuts you off or does whatever to make you mad on the road. Raging out at them could come with a not-so-pleasant surprise, so keep your actions in check.

Image via Houston Police Department

