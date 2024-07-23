Read the full story on Backfire News

Road Rager Shot In Tense Confrontation

For some people, road rage is just a nasty habit, like chewing one’s fingernails or burping at the table. But the reality is road rage can cost lives, as we’ve seen before. One recent example in Indianapolis, Indiana involved a man being gunned down as he stood outside another man’s truck with cellphone video capturing the deadly moment.

Here’s another good reason to not engage in road rage.

The footage shows a man in a green shirt, shorts, sunglasses, and a hat march up to a white Chevy Silverado begin yelling and gesturing at the other man, also punching the vehicle door. The New York Post claims the man outside the truck was 29-year-old Gavin Dasaur.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you look closely at the video, it appears Dasaur is holding a handgun as he walks up to the pickup. Out of view of the driver, he switches it from his right hand to his left, then raises his right hand in a gesture while yelling and that’s when the other driver opens fire at point blank range as Dasaur crumples to the ground.

We’re not linking to the footage, which was shared to social media site X by Breaking911, because it is graphic.

This all happened at about 8:15 pm on July 16.

Dasaur was driving a black Honda, which we assume is the one shown in the footage. If so, it’s pulled crossways in front of the Silverado, as if to stop the other driver from getting away.

Indianapolis police detained the driver of the Chevy, but later released him. It’s theorized they concluded in the initial investigation that man acted in self-defense. His name and other identifying information hasn’t been released to the public.

Now Dasaur leaves behind a grieving widow whom he married just two weeks before. The other driver has to deal with the aftermath of the situation, whatever that might entail in the coming weeks and months.

Road rage is senseless. Is there really anything anyone else on the road can do that warrants this kind of confrontation? Likely not.

Image via Breaking911/X