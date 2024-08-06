Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Road Raging Driver Runs Over His Former Boss

The serenity of a Las Vegas neighborhood was shattered by a road raging SUV driver who targeted his former boss. That driver actually ran over his employer who had just fired him before one of the residents took matters into his own hands, shooting the aggressor.

It happened on the evening of August 1 and caught the driver’s boss, a contractor hired to remodel a home in the neighborhood, off-guard. According to 8 News Now, the aggressor had just been fired after showing up on the job allegedly intoxicated.

After the firing, the contractor reportedly was walking down the road when the freshly fired employee started chasing him with his SUV, trying to run the guy over. This apparently went on for a few minutes.

That ‘s when the aggressor slammed the SUV into reverse and backed into the contractor, throwing him into the air where he hit a wall, then fell onto pavement face first. One witness said the victim wasn’t moving at all, but the driver wasn’t done with his former boss.

He circled back around, perhaps to ensure the victim was dead, crashing through a fence as he lined up a killing blow. Before that, a grandmother told her grandson to get the shotgun. He fired at the SUV driver, who narrowly missed the grandson and two other men.

The driver didn’t survive the defensive shooting. As for the shooter, he was questioned by police and eventually was released without any charges pressed.

One of the men almost hit by the SUV suffered a leg injury after wall debris hit him. The badly injured contractor was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Cars are incredibly destructive weapons when used improperly. And when you try hurting or killing someone with yours, no matter the situation, others might respond in kind with their own weapons.

Image via 8 News Now – Las Vegas/YouTube

